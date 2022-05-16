How a Cleveland-based nonprofit empowers young women who age out of foster care system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bessie’s Angels, a nonprofit based in Cleveland, has been helping young women who age out of the foster care system for years.

Fonder Tonya Perkins-Stoudermire said the work has become more critical as the pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of lives.

The organization provides housing for women touched by foster care, assist with healthcare needs, and provide other educational and financial support.

On June 5, Bessie’s Angels is hosting it’s 9th annual walk. Money raised will help open a third Bessie’s Place house in cooperation with the Cleveland Land Bank.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.