Parma Police Department: 77-year-old man missing after leaving care facility

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department needs the community’s help after a 77-year-old man went missing after leaving a care facility.

Ronald Guenther was last seen on May 16 at 2 p.m. before leaving a care facility on Sprague Road in Parma, police said.

Guenther is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 228 pounds, police said.

Guenther has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

People have been asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 if Guenther is seen.

