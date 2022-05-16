2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma Police Department: 77-year-old man missing after leaving care facility

Ronald Guenther was last seen on May 16 at 2 p.m. before leaving a care facility on Sprague Road in Parma
Ronald Guenther was last seen on May 16 at 2 p.m. before leaving a care facility on Sprague Road in Parma(Source: Parma Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department needs the community’s help after a 77-year-old man went missing after leaving a care facility.

Ronald Guenther was last seen on May 16 at 2 p.m. before leaving a care facility on Sprague Road in Parma, police said.

Guenther is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 228 pounds, police said.

Guenther has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

People have been asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 if Guenther is seen.

