2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid police warn residents of a string of recent carjackings

((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said there have been a total of four carjackings and one attempted carjacking in the city this month.

According to police, one vehicle was taken on Sidney Drive, another taken on Brush Avenue and a third taken on Tungsten Road last week.

The fourth carjacking happened on Babbitt Road near downtown Euclid on May 10.

And, there was an attempted carjacking on East 212 Street near N. Lakeland Blvd. on May 15.

Euclid residents please be advised of recent carjacking robberies that have occurred in the city. Three vehicles were...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Police said all incidents had several similarities:

  • Victim was alone, either sitting in or exiting the car
  • Incidents occur between 9:30 pm and Midnight
  • Victim’s vehicle may be blocked in by suspect vehicle
  • Multiple suspects involved (3-5 persons)
  • Victims describe suspects as younger black males in dark clothing
  • Handguns are used by one or more suspects during the incident
  • Suspect vehicle may be a stolen vehicle from another city

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on I-90 in Cleveland
Electric scooters at Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
City of Cincinnati delays decision on Bird, Lime e-scooters ban
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland firefighters respond to building on Case Western University’s Campus
19 News
Speeding motorcyclist crashes into vehicle, curb during pursuit in Parma