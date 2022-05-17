Euclid police warn residents of a string of recent carjackings

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said there have been a total of four carjackings and one attempted carjacking in the city this month.

According to police, one vehicle was taken on Sidney Drive, another taken on Brush Avenue and a third taken on Tungsten Road last week.

The fourth carjacking happened on Babbitt Road near downtown Euclid on May 10.

And, there was an attempted carjacking on East 212 Street near N. Lakeland Blvd. on May 15.

Police said all incidents had several similarities:

Victim was alone, either sitting in or exiting the car

Incidents occur between 9:30 pm and Midnight

Victim’s vehicle may be blocked in by suspect vehicle

Multiple suspects involved (3-5 persons)

Victims describe suspects as younger black males in dark clothing

Handguns are used by one or more suspects during the incident

Suspect vehicle may be a stolen vehicle from another city

