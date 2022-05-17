Lake Catholic lacrosse player allegedly wears anti-Semitic symbol on leg during game against Orange

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake Catholic lacrosse player allegedly painted a swastika on his leg prior to a playoff game against Orange High School on May 16, according to Orange City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell.

Players from the Orange lacrosse program saw the anti-Semitic symbol and spectators heard racial insults toward the team during the game, according to a letter from the school district.

“I have spoken to the President of Lake Catholic who shared that he and the Diocese are aware of the magnitude of this situation,” Campbell said. “He confirmed that they are addressing the incidents, and he is very apologetic and obviously, does not approve of these behaviors,” she continued.

Orange City School’s Board of Education “does not tolerate” discrimination or harassment, the letter said, which also confirmed that the district names safety as the district’s top priority.

“We understand the devastating impact these incidents have on our kids and our community,” Campbell said. “Therefore, our players will be informed about the support we have for them as they try to understand and process this incident.”

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese for a statement on the incident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.