2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lake Catholic lacrosse player allegedly wears anti-Semitic symbol on leg during game against Orange

A lacrosse ball sits on turf
A lacrosse ball sits on turf(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake Catholic lacrosse player allegedly painted a swastika on his leg prior to a playoff game against Orange High School on May 16, according to Orange City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell.

Players from the Orange lacrosse program saw the anti-Semitic symbol and spectators heard racial insults toward the team during the game, according to a letter from the school district.

“I have spoken to the President of Lake Catholic who shared that he and the Diocese are aware of the magnitude of this situation,” Campbell said. “He confirmed that they are addressing the incidents, and he is very apologetic and obviously, does not approve of these behaviors,” she continued.

Orange City School’s Board of Education “does not tolerate” discrimination or harassment, the letter said, which also confirmed that the district names safety as the district’s top priority.

“We understand the devastating impact these incidents have on our kids and our community,” Campbell said. “Therefore, our players will be informed about the support we have for them as they try to understand and process this incident.”

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese for a statement on the incident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Lorain man charged after deadly carjacking
71-year-old Lorain man injured in home invasion, juvenile in custody
Electric scooters at Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
City of Cincinnati puts off decision on Bird, Lime e-scooters ban
File photo of crime scene tape.
19-year-old man killed during shootout with others he threatened, Cleveland police say