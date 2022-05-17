Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - “We’re a non-profit, we serve kids with disabilities... and our mission is on our vans but that doesn’t stop people from stealing,” said Chris Garr, CEO of Youth Challenge.

Thieves have hit the non-profit group, Youth Challenge, three times in the past three years.

“We have catalytic convertors stolen from our vehicles which.. you can drive them but it’s really loud and bad from the environment,” said Garr.

Garr runs the Westlake- based organization. He says enough is enough, something needs to be done.

So he turned to Westlake Police looking for advice so Youth Challenge doesn’t become a victim for the fourth time.

“Put cages around our catalytic convertors to mitigate theft,” Garr added.

Westlake police have made it a priority to help residents and businesses protect themselves from thieves.

It’s part of their free crime prevention program.

‘We will help them secure their residents or place of employment to help prevent these types of issues,” said Officer Scott Fortkamp of the Westlake Police Department.

Officer Scott Fortkamp says the department utilizes all kinds of resources to help secure an area including a drone.

“We look at you know certain areas might be vulnerable... and we get a birds-eye of what we’re looking at with the drone,” said Fortkamp.

Fortkamp is encouraging people to take advantage of this program, especially with the increase in crime Northeast Ohio is seeing.

“If we can set up those principles of crime prevention... it helps keep the community safe,” said Fortkamp/

Garr says he’s grateful for the program because it’s helped Youth Challenge fight back against crime.

“You know we’ll be okay at Youth Challenge, it’s a huge inconvenience, but we’re gonna keep on chugging,” said Garr.

