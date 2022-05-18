2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heart and Soles Ministries heads to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

By Damon Maloney
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Heart and Soles Ministries, based in Alliance, is preparing for a trip to Poland on May 24.

Daniel Matea, the nonprofit’s director, said the mission is to provide shoes to Ukrainian refugees.

According to the United Nations, almost 13 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine.

Of that number, more than 6 million have found refuge in other countries, including Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Matea said Heart and Soles Ministries provides thousands of shoes, sandals and boots domestically and abroad.

Recent work has included providing shoes to children living in the Philippines, Africa and other areas of need.

To learn more about the ministries or to donate, click here.

