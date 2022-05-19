All-weather turf installed at Lakewood’s Solstice Steps park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff with the city of Lakewood installed a new all-weather turf surface at the popular Solstice Steps.

Officials said the change to the all-weather surface should provide additional traction for visitors to Lakewood Park as the busier summer season approaches.

The turf should also reduce the amount of mud and dirt that is tracked along the shoreline steps.

Lakewood Park’s Solstice Steps are located at 14532 Lake Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.