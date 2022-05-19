Madison Park in Lakewood on the rebound after 2 shootings near basketball court

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a year after two shootings at Madison Park in Lakewood sparked a series of changes, the young athletes who use the basketball court believe the area is much safer now than it was last spring.

“Since the community has gotten involved, a lot of drama has stopped,” said Angel Matis. “It brings a lot to the community. We have people come [have] picnics just to watch people play.”

Remember the two shootings near the basketball court at Madison Park in Lakewood last year? Listen to one of the young athletes describe how far things have come over the last year. How it all happened, tonight at 11:00. pic.twitter.com/gFb5BxHAmL — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) May 19, 2022

In April of 2021, shots rang out near the basketball court for the second time in about a four-week span.

Nobody was killed in either shooting.

Shortly thereafter, the basketball hoops were removed, which led to protests by community members.

“I felt like it was a personal attack against me, and a personal attack against Black and brown people making broad-based assumptions that didn’t need to be made,” Angelina Steiner told 19 News.

She and other members of the Lakewood community formed the Madison Court Community Coalition, aimed at improving the area surrounding the court to create a more welcoming environment.

Their vision, along with new funding from city government, led to the addition of bleachers, picnic tables, a walking path, drinking fountains and community grills.

As a result, more people have been spending time at the park with their families.

“When you have people that are part of the park, they serve as natural guardians and caretakers of the park,” said Steiner. “They’re the eyes and the ears.”

Matis said the basketball players are noticing a difference, too.

“People feel a lot safer,” he told 19 News. “I know I took a break [from playing] when the shooting happened.”

On Sunday, June 19, the Madison Court Community Coalition is holding a Juneteenth celebration at the park from 4 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.