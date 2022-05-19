2 Strong 4 Bullies
Moms First is Cleveland’s free outreach program for pregnant women

By Syeda Abbas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sade Hammond spoke to 19 News about her new baby Royalty.

Her 7th pregnancy made easier by the programs like Mom’s First.

It’s Cleveland’s Free outreach program for pregnant women that offers women the support they need to increase their chances of having a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby.

“It takes off a lot of stress to know that you need to get these diapers you need to get this right before the baby’s born but they do a lot of that,” she said.

According to mom’s first in 2016, Cleveland’s infant mortality rate was 10.2.

That means for every 1,000 babies born, about 10 did not reach their first birthday.

Tiffany Ashley is the director of parent education here.

She told says expectant moms are provided with a Community Health Worker, trained to provide home visits and support services.

They can help women find a doctor for themselves and their baby, help women get to their doctor’s office for checkups, connect them to medical or social services.

“Give us a chance, let us support you let us help you through your journey we are here want to join the family,” Ashley said.

To qualify - women must live in Cleveland, be pregnant, and be at high risk for having problems during their pregnancy.

