2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

52-year-old woman missing from Parma since May 16

Lynne Komar
Lynne Komar(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked for the community to help find 52-year-old Lynne I. Komar after she went missing from her home on May 16.

Komar last spoke to her adult son on the phone during the day on Monday and nothing was out of the ordinary, according to police.

Police said she was not home when her 17-year-old daughter arrived back from school and has not been seen since.

Her car was found parked, unoccupied, and unlocked on West 50th Street in Cleveland on May 18, according to police.

Police said attempts to reach her by phone and social media have gone unanswered.

Komar was described by police as 5′9″ tall, 130 lbs pounds, with blonde shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, and a heart tattoo on her left wrist.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Call Parma Police Det. Scott Faulisi of the Parma Police Department 440-887-7323 or 440) 885-1234 if you see her or have any information on where she may be.

Lynne Komar
Lynne Komar(Parma Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Lake Erie
Body pulled from Lake Erie near Vermilion
Mom calls for tougher penalties after man exposes himself to her son on playground
Mom calls for tougher penalties after man exposes himself to her son on playground
mom's first
Moms First is Cleveland’s free outreach program for pregnant women
28-year-old Akron woman dies after being shot while riding in a car
28-year-old Akron woman dies after being shot while riding in a car