52-year-old woman missing from Parma since May 16

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked for the community to help find 52-year-old Lynne I. Komar after she went missing from her home on May 16.

Komar last spoke to her adult son on the phone during the day on Monday and nothing was out of the ordinary, according to police.

Police said she was not home when her 17-year-old daughter arrived back from school and has not been seen since.

Her car was found parked, unoccupied, and unlocked on West 50th Street in Cleveland on May 18, according to police.

Police said attempts to reach her by phone and social media have gone unanswered.

Komar was described by police as 5′9″ tall, 130 lbs pounds, with blonde shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, and a heart tattoo on her left wrist.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Call Parma Police Det. Scott Faulisi of the Parma Police Department 440-887-7323 or 440) 885-1234 if you see her or have any information on where she may be.

Lynne Komar (Parma Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.