2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Clevelanders react to Buffalo shooting nearly a week after mass killings of 10 Black people

By Harry Boomer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ten Black people killed at mass shooting in Buffalo, New York
Ten Black people killed at mass shooting in Buffalo, New York(WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Payton Gendron is charged with killing ten people, eight of them black, at this Tops supermarket in Buffalo six days ago. He was indicted for first degree murder by a grand jury today.

“To have someone and shoot us down like we’re animals and like we don’t have no feelings is devastating to me. Barbara Kendall was shopping at a local grocery store in a mostly Black neighborhood today. She’s still upset about the killings.

“I want there to be laws to prosecute them, not to just say, oh he’s mentally ill. All these people are not mentally ill. He planned a racist, contrived act and he should be punished.”

Others, including Vanetra Malone, are confused. “It’s ridiculous, shameful. I don’t understand the point of it all. You took people’s lives for no reason, for hate?”

The 18-year-old white male, Payton Gendron, is charged with killing ten people and wounding three others at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

Jonathan Reaze, “Do you feel more safe or less safe coming to a supermarket in the Black neighborhood now than you did before Buffalo? Less safe. Why? Now, I have to keep my eyes on those people too. Not only on my people but on them

“It’s a very growing problem. Just when we thought we were getting beyond it and making strides in the community. There are incidences like this that occur and it just takes you back.”

Gendron was radicalized on White Nationalist websites. He admitted targeting a Black community in Buffalo.

“They need to do something about mental illness, I think. Is he mentally ill or racist or both? For anybody to take a gun and just kill anybody there’s something mentally wrong with them.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Man accused in murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s pleads not guilty
Man accused in murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s pleads not guilty
Cleveland Marathon’s heath expo offers resources for health and fitness
Cleveland Marathon’s heath expo offers resources for health and fitness
The future of traffic cameras is in doubt after Supreme Court ruling
The future of traffic cameras is in doubt after Supreme Court ruling
Clevelanders react to Buffalo shooting nearly a week after mass killings of 10 Black people
Clevelanders react to Buffalo shooting nearly a week after mass killings of 10 Black people