Clevelanders react to Buffalo shooting nearly a week after mass killings of 10 Black people

Ten Black people killed at mass shooting in Buffalo, New York (WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Payton Gendron is charged with killing ten people, eight of them black, at this Tops supermarket in Buffalo six days ago. He was indicted for first degree murder by a grand jury today.

“To have someone and shoot us down like we’re animals and like we don’t have no feelings is devastating to me. Barbara Kendall was shopping at a local grocery store in a mostly Black neighborhood today. She’s still upset about the killings.

“I want there to be laws to prosecute them, not to just say, oh he’s mentally ill. All these people are not mentally ill. He planned a racist, contrived act and he should be punished.”

Others, including Vanetra Malone, are confused. “It’s ridiculous, shameful. I don’t understand the point of it all. You took people’s lives for no reason, for hate?”

The 18-year-old white male, Payton Gendron, is charged with killing ten people and wounding three others at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

Jonathan Reaze, “Do you feel more safe or less safe coming to a supermarket in the Black neighborhood now than you did before Buffalo? Less safe. Why? Now, I have to keep my eyes on those people too. Not only on my people but on them

“It’s a very growing problem. Just when we thought we were getting beyond it and making strides in the community. There are incidences like this that occur and it just takes you back.”

Gendron was radicalized on White Nationalist websites. He admitted targeting a Black community in Buffalo.

“They need to do something about mental illness, I think. Is he mentally ill or racist or both? For anybody to take a gun and just kill anybody there’s something mentally wrong with them.”

