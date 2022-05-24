2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ODOT orders removal of Thin Blue Line Flag under fallen Cleveland police officer memorial sign on I-90

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials have asked the family of a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty to remove a cloth Thin Blue Line Flag hanging beneath his highway memorial sign on I-90.

Officer Fahey sign
Officer Fahey sign((Source: WOIO))

Officer David Fahey, 39, was killed by a hit and run driver on I-90 on Jan. 24, 2017.

Statement from ODOT:

“On May 23rd, //Cleveland.com/ Plain Dealer reached out to ODOT about a flag attached to the Officer Fahey Memorial along I-90. //Cleveland.com/Plain Dealer asked when the flag would be removed. Because of this complaint, ODOT has contacted Officer Fahey’s family and asked that it be removed. ODOT trusts the family will remove the flag in the near future and considers this issue closed.”

There is a brown memorial sign approved by ODOT for Officer Fahey located on I-90 near the W. 117th Exit that reads “Officer David Fahey Memorial Highway”.

In July 2021, Officer Fahey’s family and friends had to remove a wooden Thin Blue Line Flag that had been placed underneath the ODOT sign.

File/picture of the Officer Fahey sign from 2021
File/picture of the Officer Fahey sign from 2021((Source: WOIO))

ODOT said no signage is allowed on state property unless it is approved.

“There are no exceptions to the rule,” said Isaac Hunt, ODOT Public Information Officer.

Israel Alvarez, the hit and run driver who killed Officer Fahey, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Elexis White
17-year-old missing from Portage County
Dennis Dranse (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Driver who fired shots at Parma police during pursuit last summer sentenced
Lanternflies discovered in West 117th Street infestation
Invasive lanternfly that can cause ‘some serious damage’ spotted in Cleveland
The City of Cleveland will increase penalties tenfold for illegal dirt bike and ATV riding
Cleveland cracks down on ATVs, dirt bikes as temperatures go up