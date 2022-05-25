2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drunk, armed man robs Ohio Dollar General, police say

The man, later identified as Rodney Willis, grabbed a pack of toilet paper and walked out without paying.
Drunk, armed man robs Ohio Dollar General(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old armed and intoxicated man robbed a Dollar General, located at 19 N. Arlington Street in Akron, last night around 9:30 p.m. according to the Akron Police Department.

Akron Police later identified the man as Rodney Willis, and said he had a gun in his waistband, demanding to speak with the manager.

Police said Willis walked to the rear of the store, grabbed a pack of toilet paper and walked out without paying.

Employees told police that Willis continually touched the handgun in his waistband throughout the robbery.

Willis was later arrested by police at a residence in the 800 block of Bank street, with police reporting a silver and black BB gun located next to where he was found sleeping.

Police said during the investigation that Willis had previously made threats to rob the store one month earlier.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and theft, according to Akron Police, and was sent to Summit County Jail following his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

