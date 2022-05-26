Tremont’s block clubs help keep neighborhood safe and thriving

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) -The Tremont Block Clubs are working every day to help make the neighborhood better, and Jonathan Petrea is one of the neighbors proud to be a part of the Auburn & Lincoln Park Block Clubs.

“Just being engaged here I know that it makes a difference, and I know it’s a game-changer, “said Petrea.

The block club can be spotted hosting farmers’ markets, creating food drives during the holiday, and cleaning up Lincoln Park.

“We have gardeners that take care of that and they do it all on a volunteer basis, it’s all because they are engaged in our community and in our neighborhood,” said Petrea.

They also work with the Cleveland Police Department to keep you safe. Bringing up concerns at their meetings, tackling a wide range of local problems.

“They make sure we know what’s happening and how they’re investigating and they’re being proactive,” said Petrea.

All while making sure that the crime in the area doesn’t outshine what all the neighborhood has to offer the community.

“We have great recreational amenities, we have restaurants, we have a great business core,” said Petrea. " Anything that adds that adds to that dynamic in a positive way, i think that’s the vision for our neighborhood”.

The group shows that we all are truly stronger when we work together.

