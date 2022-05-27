2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old man shot dead in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls Police
Cuyahoga Falls Police(Cuyahoga Falls Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities launched a homicide investigation Thursday after the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim was shot inside a home on Forest Glen Drive in Cuyahoga Falls.

He died after being taken to Akron City Hospital, the medical examiner said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been released.

19 News has reached out to Cuyahoga Falls police for more information.

