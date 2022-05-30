2 Strong 4 Bullies
Memorial Day in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening Monday

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio residents on Monday are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

With Memorial Day events happening across the area, there are several opportunities to honor veterans and servicemembers.

See below for a list of events:

  • Parma Heights Memorial Day Parade: Begins at 9:30 a.m. from Greenbrier Commons
  • Westlake Memorial Day Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. from St. Peter and George Coptic Orthodox Church
  • Avon Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Begins at 10 a.m. from Avon Lake High School
  • Wickliffe Memorial Day Parade and Celebration: Begins at 10 a.m. from Euclid Avenue and Worden Road
  • Cleveland Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: Begins at 10 a.m. at Cleveland Heights Veterans Memorial in Cumberland Park
  • Berea Community Service: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Coe Lake Park gazebo
  • Lake View Cemetery Memorial Day observance: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at 12316 Euclid Avenue
  • Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Memorial Day Service: Begins at 11 a.m. on monument’s northwest steps
  • University Heights Memorial Day Parade: Begins at 11 a.m. from University Heights City Hall

Editor’s Note: Are you hosting an event not included on this list? Please email 19 News at 19tips@woio.com with details.

