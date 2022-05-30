Midview School District student arrested after making shooting threat, school officials say

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Midview East Intermediate School student was arrested Monday after making a shooting threat, Dr. Bruce Willingham, the district superintendent, said.

School officials said they don’t know if the threat, assessed by the Lorain County Sheriffs Office on May 30, was credible, according to a news release.

School officials said they are confident the schools, staff and students are safe, the release said.

Police will have a heightened presence in the district when students return to campus May 31, the release said.

The district also plans on rotating school resource officers through the buildings, the release said, noting the district’s maintenance staff will be reviewing visitors on campus.

“I am very appreciative of our Sheriff’s office and I thank them for helping to keep our campus and district as safe as possible,” Willingham said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.