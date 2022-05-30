2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Midview School District student arrested after making shooting threat, school officials say

District officials said they are confident that the district is safe after a student made a shooting threat.
District officials said they are confident that the district is safe after a student made a...
District officials said they are confident that the district is safe after a student made a shooting threat.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Midview East Intermediate School student was arrested Monday after making a shooting threat, Dr. Bruce Willingham, the district superintendent, said.

School officials said they don’t know if the threat, assessed by the Lorain County Sheriffs Office on May 30, was credible, according to a news release.

School officials said they are confident the schools, staff and students are safe, the release said.

Police will have a heightened presence in the district when students return to campus May 31, the release said.

The district also plans on rotating school resource officers through the buildings, the release said, noting the district’s maintenance staff will be reviewing visitors on campus.

“I am very appreciative of our Sheriff’s office and I thank them for helping to keep our campus and district as safe as possible,” Willingham said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach
Police lights road
2 hospitalized after rollover crash on US-422
Man dies after ‘family disturbance’ in South Euclid
Man dies after ‘family disturbance’ in South Euclid