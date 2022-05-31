Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the possible accidental shooting of a woman on the city’s East side.
It happened in the 3700 block of E. 151 Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
According to Cleveland police, the victim was in the upstairs unit of a duplex when she was shot.
Police confirm the victim has died, but her name is not being released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.