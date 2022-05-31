Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the possible accidental shooting of a woman on the city’s East side.

It happened in the 3700 block of E. 151 Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was in the upstairs unit of a duplex when she was shot.

Police confirm the victim has died, but her name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

