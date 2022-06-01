Daughter accidentally shoots, kills 87-year-old mom, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 87-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound to the head inside her Mount Pleasant home early Tuesday and Cleveland police said the suspect is the victim’s daughter.

The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East 151 Street. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Cleveland police said when they arrived on the scene, the victim’s grandson brought them to the victim’s bedroom.

According to officers, Francis Black was found lying on her bed and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the suspect claims the shooting was accidental and the facts of the case are now being reviewed by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

