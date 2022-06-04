2 arrested for ‘drug-trafficking amounts’ of narcotics in Vermilion motel, police say

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were arrested after officers found “drug-trafficking amounts” of illegal narcotics and evidence of crack cocaine manufacturing in their Motel Plaza room, Vermilion Police confirmed

The search warrant was executed by VPD Detective Bureau officers, VPD K-9 Unit, Patrol Officers, and members of the Lorain County Drug task Force at 4645 Liberty Dr. at 9 a.m. on June 3, police said.

Officers conducted a search of the room and found the “drug-trafficking amounts” of multiple kinds of illegal narcotics, according to police.

Police listed these preliminary approximate amounts of narcotics seized:

Crack cocaine - 32.39 grams

Crystal methamphetamine - 20.26 grams

Fentanyl - 8.68 grams

Counterfeit pressed prescription pills (crack) - 11.31 grams

Marijuana - 50.76 grams

Officers also recovered evidence at the scene that indicates the suspects were manufacturing crack cocaine at the motel, police said.

VPD also shared these photos of “a small sampling of the narcotics that were seized.”

Police identified the two suspects taken into custody while the search warrant was executed as 47-year-old John Carter and 51-year-old Gwendolyn Slusher.

Both are currently in Erie County Jail with no bond pending an initial appearance in Vermillion Municipal Court on one count of felonious possession of drugs, according to police.

“A long list of formal criminal charges” are pending as the investigation continues, police said.

This Vermilion Police Department Detective Bureau investigation originated from the work of VPD Patrol Officers with complaints from concerned citizens of drug trafficking from the motel room, according to police.

Anyone with any information on criminal and drug activity happening in Vermilion is urged to call VPD Det. Sgt. Holmes at 440-204-2445 or email sholmes@vermilionpolice.com or tips@vermilionpolice.com.

