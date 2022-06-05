Families plead for justice on 3-year anniversary of Rocky River Reservation double murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A desperate plea for justice on the third anniversary of a brazen double murder in the Metro Parks.

Two long-time friends were murdered in broad daylight on June 4, 2019.

The killer has yet to be found three years later.

Carnell Sledge and his decade long friend Kate Brown were both shot in the back of the head.

Darlene Sledge, Carnell’s mother says the killer was a coward who came up from behind them and took their lives, never giving the two close friends a chance.

She told 19 News she had no idea why her son who worked with special needs children and loved his family was killed, but it wasn’t a robbery.

“It wasn’t a robbery. His wallet was there, her purse, his laptop was in his car, nothing was taken.”

Darlene Sledge is a mother left with only cherished memories, but no justice for her son.

Audrey Posey, Carnell’s grandmother, said her heart was forever broken on this day three years ago.

“It’s the time that we spent together,” she said. “We were very close. He liked to eat, and I liked to cook, and whatever my baby wanted, I fixed it.”

The two victims met by a park bench not far from Old Lorain Road and Valley Parkway at the Rocky River Reservation and they were shot around 5 p.m.

“That’s a busy thoroughfare,” Sledge said. “It was a sunny day, it was warm. People were out.”

A busy park in broad daylight, which makes it even more puzzling that no one has come forward that may have witnessed the brazen double murder.

But the family has renewed hope after their latest talk with detectives on the case, “That they were taking another look at everything, they brought fresh eyes in just in case something may have been overlooked, and the authorities are working to get this solved because we’ve got a killer, another killer on our streets.”

“How they can live with themselves knowing they did this, I’ll never know,” Posey said.

The families of both victims also wonder if they’ll ever know why two beautiful, vibrant lives were so savagely taken. But the families are confident someone out there holds the key to justice for Kate and Cornell.

Metro Park Police did not respond to a request on the status of the case.

The Cleveland division of the FBI said they continue to pursue the case based on well-defined investigative strategy.

They also want to remind the public that a $100,000 reward is available through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this double murder.

Witnesses are encouraged to come forward and can remain anonymous.

If you can help, please contact the FBI at (216) 522-1400.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.