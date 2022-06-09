2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New Cleveland director of public health identifies top issues facing the city

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced the appointment of a new top doctor for the city.

Dr. David Margolius will become the next director for Cleveland Public Health

For the past decade, Dr. Margolius has served as the director of internal medicine for MetroHealth.

“We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished clinician and researcher to lead our public health work at this critical time when Cuyahoga County is once again seeing high transmission of COVID-19,” said Mayor Bibb. “In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities.”

Most recently, Dr. Margolius was in charge of MetroHealth’s COVID outreach program making sure the public had a place to get answers and seek treatment and vaccinations.

According to a news release from the city, Dr. Margolius “is an associate professor in the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and faculty co-lead for the Medical Director Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care.”

On Thursday, Dr. Margolius did a live interview with Cleveland 19 on what he sees as the top priorities and health issues facing Clevelanders.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Cleveland City Council passes resolution urging FirstEnergy to remove name from Cleveland Browns Stadium
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
24 hour training for teachers in Ohio
Gun training Duff
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers