New Cleveland director of public health identifies top issues facing the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced the appointment of a new top doctor for the city.

Dr. David Margolius will become the next director for Cleveland Public Health

For the past decade, Dr. Margolius has served as the director of internal medicine for MetroHealth.

“We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished clinician and researcher to lead our public health work at this critical time when Cuyahoga County is once again seeing high transmission of COVID-19,” said Mayor Bibb. “In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities.”

Most recently, Dr. Margolius was in charge of MetroHealth’s COVID outreach program making sure the public had a place to get answers and seek treatment and vaccinations.

According to a news release from the city, Dr. Margolius “is an associate professor in the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and faculty co-lead for the Medical Director Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care.”

On Thursday, Dr. Margolius did a live interview with Cleveland 19 on what he sees as the top priorities and health issues facing Clevelanders.

