69-year-old Cleveland man missing

Missing person Jerry Logan, 69.
Missing person Jerry Logan, 69.(Source: family)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Logan, 69, has been reported as missing, according to Cleveland Police.

Police said Logan is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Logan’s family last spoke with him on June 6, and his last sighting was June 8th on Superior Avenue.

The family said they are putting together a search party tomorrow at 10 a.m. at 8500 Superior Avenue.

Anyone with information on Logan is asked to contact the Cleveland Police’s Third District at 216-623-5300.

