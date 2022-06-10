Celebrity chef Curtis Stone’s scones with strawberry-rhubarb jam (Cleveland Cooks)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is sharing his recipe for his grandmother’s scones with strawberry-rhubarb jam through his partnership with Bosch.

I caught up with him recently to talk about the importance of family recipes and including kids in the kitchen.

Mum’s Cream Scones with Clotted Cream and Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam by Curtis Stone

Makes: 6 scones

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Make-Ahead: Scones are best served as soon as they are baked. Jam can be made up to three days ahead, covered and refrigerated.

Ingredients

Scones:

1/2 cup verjus

2 tbs. sugar

1 cup currants

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs. baking powder

1 tbs. sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups chilled heavy cream, plus more from brushing

Clotted cream, for serving

Jam:

12 oz. slender rhubarb stalks, cut into 2-by 1/3-inch-sticks

1 lb. fresh strawberries, halves

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 tbs. fresh lemon juice

Method

To make scones:

1. In small saucepan, combine verjus and sugar. Bring to simmer over medium-high. Place currants in medium bowl and pour hot verjus mixture over currants. Set aside to macerate for 5 minutes, or until currants are plump. Drain excess verjus.

2. Position rack in center of Bosch convection oven and preheat oven to 375°F convection bake.

3. In large bowl, stir flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt to blend. Using a wooden spoon, lightly mix in chilled cream and drained currants and gently mix with your hands or a wooden spoon just until a moist dough forms; do not overwork or knead dough, or scones will be tough.

4. Turn dough out onto lightly floured work surface and very gently knead to gather dough together. Lightly flour rolling pin and roll out dough to about a 1-inch-thick round.

5. Using a 2 1/4-inch-diameter biscuit cutter, cut out six scones, flouring cutter between each cut. Transfer scones to sheet pan, arranging them about 1 inch apart. Brush tops with some chilled cream.

6. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until scones are golden brown on top and bottom and just baked through.

Meanwhile to make jam and serve:

7. In wide shallow saucepan, bring rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often. Continue to cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until juices thicken slightly and rhubarb is falling apart. Let cool.

8. Serve scones warm with clotted cream and jam.

