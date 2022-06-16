2 Strong 4 Bullies
Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend

Juneteenth (Source: AP)
Juneteenth (Source: AP)((Source: AP))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth celebrations are quickly approaching with several events set to occur in Northeast Ohio.

The holiday takes place each year on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community.

Here is a list of events happening in Northeast Ohio:

Editor’s Note: Are you hosting an event not included on this list? Please email 19 News at 19tips@woio.com with details.

