Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth celebrations are quickly approaching with several events set to occur in Northeast Ohio.
The holiday takes place each year on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community.
Here is a list of events happening in Northeast Ohio:
- Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest - Saturday, June 18, noon to 10 p.m.
- Christ Lutheran Church Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, noon to 5 p.m.
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- South Euclid Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration - Sunday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canton Juneteenth Community Festival - June 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & June 19, noon to 6 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration in Coventry Village - Sunday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cleveland Public Library hosts Juneteenth events - June 9 to June 19
Editor’s Note: Are you hosting an event not included on this list? Please email 19 News at 19tips@woio.com with details.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.