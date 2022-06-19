Former Cleveland Police Officer of the Year now under investigation for racist social media posts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer once named Officer of the Year is now under investigation by the department for “inappropriate social media posts.”

While Cleveland police did not name the officer or confirm the posts’ content, 19 News has learned that Ismail Quran is accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.

The tweets reportedly posted by Quran have since been removed from the platform.

Quran was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Cleveland Division of Police.

In the ceremony, police officials stated Quran joined the department in July of 2018.

According to Cleveland police, Quran is assigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

The full statement from Cleveland police is below:

“The City of Cleveland, Division of Police is aware of a matter involving a Cleveland Police Officer and inappropriate social media posts. The matter has been referred to the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit for thorough investigation and the officer is currently assigned to administrative duties.

The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens. Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.”

