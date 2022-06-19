2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Cleveland Police Officer of the Year now under investigation for racist social media posts

Ismail Quran (middle) was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Cleveland Division of Police....
Ismail Quran (middle) was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Cleveland Division of Police. He is now under investigation by the department for “inappropriate social media posts.”(Source: City of Cleveland)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer once named Officer of the Year is now under investigation by the department for “inappropriate social media posts.”

While Cleveland police did not name the officer or confirm the posts’ content, 19 News has learned that Ismail Quran is accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.

The tweets reportedly posted by Quran have since been removed from the platform.

Quran was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Cleveland Division of Police.

In the ceremony, police officials stated Quran joined the department in July of 2018.

According to Cleveland police, Quran is assigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

The full statement from Cleveland police is below:

“The City of Cleveland, Division of Police is aware of a matter involving a Cleveland Police Officer and inappropriate social media posts. The matter has been referred to the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit for thorough investigation and the officer is currently assigned to administrative duties.

The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens. Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

Latest News

9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland; search continues for mother dog
2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake
2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake
Juneteenth (Source: AP)
Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend
The Mayflies are back
First Energy cutting off some Port Clinton streetlights to avoid mayflies