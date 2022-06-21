Tractor-trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Ohio interstate (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several eastern Ohio fire departments responded to a burning truck on I-80 early Tuesday morning.

The Eagle Joint Fire District said the tractor-trailer fire was first reported on I-80 near Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Crews first to the scene reported heavy flames coming from the back of the semi-truck, which the Ohio State Highway Patrol said was hauling cheese in its trailer at the time of the fire.

There were no major injuries reported.

