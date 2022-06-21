2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Near record heat today as temperatures soar into the 90s

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hot dome of air that has been sitting across the Central U.S. has shifted east into Ohio today. We are predicting afternoon temperatures in the 90 to 95 degree range area wide. The record high in Cleveland is 95 degrees and it is 97 in Akron-Canton. It will not be that humid though so there won’t be much of a heat index. It’ll just feel like someone left the over door open. Clear sky tonight and very warm. Temperatures only fall into the lower to middle 70s overnight. A cold will track through tomorrow. It will be more humid. High temperatures in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Shower and storm chances appear to be the highest early in the morning. Isolated stuff after 8:00 a.m. The instability will be high so there is a chance that a storm could reach severe limits. The team is monitoring this. We trend drier and cooler Thursday with many temperatures staying below 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - June 20, 2022
90-degree temperatures return to Cleveland area tomorrow
90-degree temperatures return to Cleveland area tomorrow
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/20/2022
19
90-degree temperatures return to Cleveland area Tuesday