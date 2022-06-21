Northeast Ohio Weather: Near record heat today as temperatures soar into the 90s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hot dome of air that has been sitting across the Central U.S. has shifted east into Ohio today. We are predicting afternoon temperatures in the 90 to 95 degree range area wide. The record high in Cleveland is 95 degrees and it is 97 in Akron-Canton. It will not be that humid though so there won’t be much of a heat index. It’ll just feel like someone left the over door open. Clear sky tonight and very warm. Temperatures only fall into the lower to middle 70s overnight. A cold will track through tomorrow. It will be more humid. High temperatures in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Shower and storm chances appear to be the highest early in the morning. Isolated stuff after 8:00 a.m. The instability will be high so there is a chance that a storm could reach severe limits. The team is monitoring this. We trend drier and cooler Thursday with many temperatures staying below 80 degrees.

