Lorain Police Department announces death of former chief

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department on Thursday announced the death of former Chief Celestino Rivera.

Rivera was a public servant in the city of Lorain for nearly 50 years, the department said in a Facebook post.

He was also a military veteran.

Below is the full announcement by the Lorain Police Department:

“With great sorrow and grief, the Lorain Police Department announces the passing of Chief Celestino Rivera, Lorain Police Department (Ret.). Words are insufficient to describe the commitment to service, compassion, and dedication by Chief Rivera over his nearly 50 years of service to the citizens of Lorain. What Chief Rivera accomplished during his tenure here at the Lorain Police Department will forever leave an impression on police work within this department. Our officers will continue to honor his legacy by carrying on the mission to which he was so very committed. As a military veteran, a police officer, and most affectionally, a Lorainite, Chief Cel was one of the best to ever do it. We will miss his kind words, his wise counsel, and most of all - his camaraderie. Chief Cel was a cop’s cop, and one of the best to ever do it. Rest easy friend. Until we meet again.”

