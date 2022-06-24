Northeast Ohio Weather: Heating up this weekend; risk of storms Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure remains in charge of our weather today. Sunshine and comfortable. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Warming continues tomorrow as high temperatures sneak up to around 90 degrees. A cold front will be approaching the area Sunday. Humidity level goes up. This will trigger scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. The best risk will be after 2:00 p.m. High temperatures Sunday well in the 80s. A noticeable change on Monday we trend much cooler.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.