Man wanted after robbing Summit County bank, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Akron police after robbing a bank Saturday morning, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department.

The robbery happened at 10 a.m. on June 25, Capt. Laughlin said.

The bank’s teller said the man entered the bank and delivered a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money, Capt. Laughlin said.

Police said the suspect had a handgun in his jacket pocket.

The man is in his 20′s, police said.

The man is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.

The man was wearing a black zip-up Puma jacket, a black baseball hat and a medical mask, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

