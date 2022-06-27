2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio BCI investigates overnight shooting in Stark County

Jackson Township police scene
Jackson Township police scene(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight shooting in Stark County is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI.)

According to a BCI spokesperson, the Jackson Township Police Department requested help investigating an early Monday morning shooting.

“BCI will process the physical evidence and the crime scene to assist the requesting agency,” the spokesperson said.

19 News has reached out to Jackson Township police officials for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

