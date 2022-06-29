2 Strong 4 Bullies
Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl abducted by mother in Mansfield

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-week-old girl abducted in the 1200 block of Woodville Road.

The child’s name is unknown, but the suspect was identified by police as the child’s mother, Mandy A. Jaynes.

Police said 38-year-old Jaynes took her child at 5:54 p.m. on June 29.

Jaynes was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 125 pounds, has blonde hair, green eyes, and “is a known drug addict and the baby is believed to be in danger.”

Mandy Jaynes
Mandy Jaynes(Mansfield Police)

She took the child in a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio plate JBJ 9577, according to police.

Call 911 if you see the child, suspect, or the SUV.

Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl abducted by mother in Mansfield
Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl abducted by mother in Mansfield(Mansfield Police)

