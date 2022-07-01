Beef on a budget for summer grilling (Cleveland Cooks)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cost of a Fourth of July cook out is up 17% from last year, averaging nearly $70 to feed 10 people, according to the American Farm Bureau Association.

Ground beef has seen the highest spike in prices since last year, soaring 36%.

Still, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association says 85% of summer grilling menus will be beef-centric.

So beef supply chain expert, Jason Jerome teamed up with celebrity chef Lamar Moore to share tips on buying in bulk to achieve significant savings, and still get the tasty beef dishes you crave.

According to a Wakefield Research survey, more than two in five people, or approximately 44%, said they would buy in bulk or wholesale this summer.

Jerome says you can save as much as $2 per pound by buying in bulk, timing your meat purchases for the summer holidays and cutting a strip loin down on your own and storing it safely to maximize savings.

One of Chef Moore’s favorite applications for a summer cook out that stretches the budget and still satisfies is a Moroccan Beef Kabob. He shared this and other recipes.

1 pound Top Sirloin Steak Boneless

Marinade:

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons orange juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Spiced Bulgur:

1/2 cup uncooked quick-cooking bulgur

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

COOKING:

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Whisk marinade ingredients in large bowl until smooth. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to two hours.

Meanwhile prepare Spiced Bulgur. Combine bulgur, water, raisins, orange juice, pumpkin pie spice, cumin, garlic and salt in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until bulgur is tender and water is absorbed. Fluff with fork; stir in parsley. Keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: If pumpkin pie spice is not available, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg and dash ground cloves maybe be substituted for 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Combine seasonings in small bowl.

Soak eight 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef pieces onto skewers, leaving small space between pieces.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, five to seven minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, seven to nine minutes) for medium rare 145° to medium 160° doneness, turning occasionally.

Serve kabobs with spiced bulgur.

