Girl suffered serious injuries after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say

Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark bit her on Keaton Beach.(Tsepova_Ekaterina/Getty Images via Canva)
By WCTV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach Thursday afternoon.

One of the girl’s family members reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark off of her until she was free, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

According to TCSO, the girl was taken to the shore, where Taylor County firefighters and EMS were posted. Deputies say the girl was then flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to receive treatment for her injuries.

The family told deputies they were scalloping near Grassy Island in 5-feet-deep water when a shark that was about 9 feet long bit the girl.

“Boaters and swimmers are cautioned to be alert, vigilant and practice shark safety,” the news release says. “Some rules to follow are: never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars (where sharks like to congregate), do not swim near large schools of fish and avoid erratic movements while in the water.”

Tyler Bowling, the program manager for the Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File, confirmed Friday that this is the first recorded shark attack in Taylor County.

TCSO says it’s unknown at this point what type of shark it was.

______

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that the girl had lost her leg, according to the sheriff’s office. That is not the case; she had surgery Thursday night and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

