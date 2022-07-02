1 dead, 2 seriously injured after multi-car crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-car crash killed a man and seriously injured two people Friday afternoon in Lake County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, the crash occurred at 4:06 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Route 44 as traffic was backed up from a separate crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Lincoln MKZ rear-ended a stopped Ford Escape at speeds near 70 MPH.

According to the release, the collision triggered a chain reaction, sending the Ford into two additional vehicles, with four cars in total involved in the crash.

The Lincoln MKZ was driven by a 69-year-old woman with a 62-year-old man as a passenger.

Both received serious injuries in the crash and were taken to hospitals, where the 62-year-old man died, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the release, the 69-year-old remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The Ford’s driver was seriously injured as well, and the sheriff’s office said they are still receiving treatment at a hospital.

No one else involved in the crash reported serious injuries, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating.

