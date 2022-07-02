BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police excitedly introduced K-9 Officer Wiley as the newest four-legged member of the department on June 30.

Wiley is a 6-month-old Malinois-Shepherd mix who is currently training with his new handler, Officer Kyle Flagg.

BPD said the duo will be training together for the next six weeks before going out on patrol in the community covering the afternoon shift.

The department addressed concerns from the community about Wiley “being too skinny or not getting enough food.”

“He’s been training a lot and burning a lot of calories. Now that he is with his handler at home, his food intake will be increasing and he’ll be packing the pounds on in no time,” BPD stated. “He is perfectly healthy, just on the lean side . . . for now!”

Brunswick Police introduces K-9 Officer Wiley to the department (Brunswick Police)

BPD said it was fortunate enough to receive Wiley thanks to the generous grant from the Ripepi family.

The first annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert took place at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sept. 8, 2021.

Proceeds from the inaugural event provided police K9 unit grants to Brunswick, Cleveland, Euclid, Parma Heights, and the MetroHealth Medical Center Police Departments.

Those five police departments received a K-9 complete with a six-week training course at Excel K-9 services in Hiram, K-9 equipment, and a tactical K-9 vest.

Family members said the goal was to purchase four K9′s, but the fundraising was so successful that they were able to help five police departments.

The Ripepi Family said one Northeast Ohio Police Department will receive a Police K-9 grant each year to pay homage to the inaugural event.

Ripepi was killed while driving to work on I-480 in Cleveland on Sept. 24, 2020.

A dump truck hit a highway sign, causing it to crash on Danny’s vehicle.

