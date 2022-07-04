2 Strong 4 Bullies
Air quality advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties

The Cleveland skyline.
The Cleveland skyline.(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An air quality advisory was issued for eight counties in Northeast Ohio on July 4.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

Residents in those counties are recommended to follow several precautions, including waiting to mow the lawn and to drive less.

The air quality advisory is in place until midnight on Monday.

