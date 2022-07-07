2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns great Clay Matthews Jr. named Hall of Fame semifinalist

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clay Matthews Jr. is one step closer to Canton.

The legendary Browns linebacker is one of 25 semifinalists announced Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A 12-person Seniors Committee voted on the list: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billie “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.

All played their last NFL game no later than 1996.

Matthews Jr. played 16 seasons for the Browns, making 4 Pro Bowls. He led the league in tackles 4 times and ranks 7th all-time.

Up to 3 finalists will be named August 16.

Also former Browns owner Art Modell is one of 29 semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category.

One finalist will be picked from that group on August 23.

