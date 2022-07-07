2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firestone Country Club feeding fans at every turn at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

Firestone Crunchy Club will serve thousands of their famous crunchy cream pies during the...
Firestone Crunchy Club will serve thousands of their famous crunchy cream pies during the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -When you come to the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship this year, you’ll have plenty of new flavors and familiar favorites to choose from at the tournament, as the culinary team from Firestone Country Club is taking care of concessions for all the attendees at every turn this tournament.

Executive Chef Tyson Podolski hopes you’ll come for the golf and stay for the food.

“This year unlike others we’re taking care of the concessions so we have four areas, including our on course. Out there we have burger dogs which are burgers in a hotdog bun, local made sausages and vegan sausages as well,” he said.

At the turn you can grab barbecue chopped beef, pulled pork and tacos on ten.

“It’s the perfect thing to walk around with,” said Podolski.

Come tournament time they shift gears from sit down service in the lodge, to feeding the crowds that come to the course. Podolski says they focus on simple, mobile fare outside, then bigger, but still casual sit-down food at the grille.

“Then next to that we have our upscale grilled cheese. We have duck confit with raspberry grilled cheese, our pepper bacon with heirloom tomatoes and local cheddar and then triple cheese,” he said.

They’ve opened two mobile kitchens that have been operating for almost a week prior to tournament play to stay ahead of hungry fans.

“My team starts doing massive prep. We do about 1000-1200 covers on course, but then we also have multiple areas like the lodge, the media center, La Vetta is open at night, which is our new Italian steak house. So another 800 covers on those,” Podolski said.

For the kind of slice you want to see on the golf course, they’ll be preparing lots of their famous crunchy cream pie.

“We’re looking at two to four thousand we’ll sell, over the course of the four day weekend,” he said.

You can find individual portions in biodegradable cups, at all concession areas.

