Suspect at large after leading East Cleveland police on chase in stolen car (photos)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police said officers are looking for a suspect who got away early Sunday after a high-speed chase.

A police report said officers spotted the suspect driving recklessly around 2:20 a.m. on Euclid Avenue and Lakeview Road.

In the report, the suspect is described as a man with short hair, wearing all white clothing.

The report said officers attempted to pull him over, but the driver did not stop.

During the short chase, the report said speeds reached 90 MPH, and the suspect led the officers into Cleveland.

The vehicle pursuit ended after the suspect crashed and ran away near Superior Avenue and East 88th Street.

Officers could not find the suspect but did locate drugs and a gun in the car, police said in the report.

The vehicle was also reported stolen out of Brunswick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Cleveland police at (216) 451-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.