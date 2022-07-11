No reported injuries after shots fired inside Akron bar, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly opened fire early Saturday morning inside an Akron bar.

Thankfully, police said there were no reported shooting injuries despite “numerous” customers being there when it happened.

Akron police said officers responded around 2 a.m. to Gatsby’s Pub, located in the 2500 block of Romig Road.

Employees told the officers that two women were asked to leave by security but returned moments later with two unknown men.

That’s when the men started shooting guns inside and outside the bar, the employees told police.

According to police, the suspects fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

