Edwins group to expand services to include non-profit day care center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute announced plans for adding another building on their Shaker Heights campus to serve as a non-profit day care center.

The two-story commercial building at 13017 Larchmere Boulevard was purchased with more than $355,000 raised for the purchase, renovations and working capital.

The Edwins Family Center will be located near the institute, which serves as both a French cuisine fine dining restaurant and educational culinary arts program that trains and employs formerly incarcerated men and women.

“We all know the importance of safe, quality child care for children. At Edwins, it is essential. Eighty percent of the students who enroll in the institute and have children fail to complete their training,” said Chrostowski.

Edwins worked with StartingPoint Consultants to prepare plans for the space, which will include a day care area with a new kitchen and bathroom, as well as a fenced in outdoor play area.

On the second floor of the building, there will be a case manager office and for extended services for the clients of the family center and students.

“Providing this service is our responsibility as we continue to close the gap on recidivism and ensure our students have the necessary support network for successful re-entry. Our goal is to not just break the cycle of incarceration, but crush it all together,” said Chrostowski.

The family center will be available to students during their class hours and by appointment only outside of those hours.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.