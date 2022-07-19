2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Evening storms expected; high humidity through the weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is truly sauna-like outside, and that humidity isn’t going anywhere through the weekend.

In fact, it will be even more humid tomorrow.

Temperatures will soar to around 90 degrees every day through the weekend.

The hottest day of the forecast period will be Wednesday.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon.

The team is also forecasting scattered storms on Wednesday evening, mainly after 6:00 p.m.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds on the order of 60 to 70 mph, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Please have a way to get your severe weather warnings tomorrow, especially between 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

The storms will move away overnight, and while we would love to say that cooler, drier air will move in behind the storms, that is not the case this week.

It will remain quite humid through the weekend.

The beginning of next week will be a bit more tolerable.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

