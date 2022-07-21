2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mayor officially names Wayne Drummond as city’s chief of police

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb held a briefing on Thursday morning to name the man serving as the city’s interim police chief to the permanent position.

Dornat “Wayne” Drummond will now serve as police chief for Cleveland in a permanent role.

Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond were joined by Public Safety Director Karrie Howard, Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin, and Ward 8 Councilman Michael Polensek for remarks from the Collinwood Recreation Center.

Chief Drummond took over in the interim after former police department head Calvin Williams stepped down at the end of Frank Jackson’s mayoral tenure.

This story will be updated.

