Greater Clevelanders can take stand with Ukraine while taking seat at Cedar Lee Theater

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Greater Clevelanders can support the Ukrainian relief effort in a unique way tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theater on Lee Road.

The event combines art with heart.

“This is a small, but material way to help, and it’s a good film,” said organizer Marshall Strauss, of Stand with Ukraine Through Film.

The theater will screen the 2014 Ukrainian film “The Guide,” the country’s submission to the Academy Awards that year.

It never received a U.S. release but now 600 theaters across the country have shown the movie, raising $130,000 so far to support Ukrainian relief efforts.

“This is the story of that young boy trying to survive the efforts to kill people all around him,” said Strauss. “It’s a very powerful film and it has very strong echoes of what’s going on in Ukraine right now.”

The film is set in the 1930, during the time of Russia’s efforts to exterminate Ukrainians, eerily similar to current events.

“We know there are a lot of Ukrainian-Americans living in your area,” said Strauss. “We know that Americans everywhere are very upset by this invasion and want to find a way to help.”

Project spokesperson Lisa Vocelich reinforced that in a statement: “We are delighted that Cedar Lee Theatre is supporting this international effort to stand with the people of Ukraine during this time of crisis. With so many Ukrainian Americans living in the Cleveland area, it is especially valuable that Cedar Lee is screening this 2014 Ukrainian film.”

Much of the money raised comes through the cost of the tickets.

“A person showing up will be asked to pay fifteen dollars,” said Strauss. “They can donate above that amount and many people do.”

Word about the work of StandWithUkraineThroughFilm.org has reached all the way to the war zone.

“The Ukrainians are aware of this effort. They are deeply grateful and I’m delighted that we’re coming to Cleveland.”

You can purchase tickets online and, for additional information, you can visit STAND WITH UKRAINE THROUGH FILM

