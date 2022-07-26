2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James attends ceremony for coach Dru Joyce at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

LeBron James, Coach Dru Joyce
LeBron James, Coach Dru Joyce(Source: St. Vincent-St. Mary High School)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James returned to his alma mater in Akron for a special ceremony honoring his former high school coach.

A court-naming ceremony to honor coach Dru Joyce was held on July 24 at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School’s LeBron James Arena.

“Coach Dru Joyce Court at The LeBron James Arena- it’s the only name that makes sense,” St. Vincent-St. Mary High School shared on social media.

The Akron native and former Cleveland Cavaliers star was joined by several of his high school teammates known as “the Fab Five” to pay tribute to their coach.

Joyce has notched nine state championships in 22 years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

