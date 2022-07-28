Data breach with Cleveland Museum of Art e-mails

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Museum of Art officials said their cybersecurity team is investigating a data breach for subscribers to their e-mails.

The museum was notified of the ransomware attack on the external e-mail distribution provider WordFly on July 15.

Cybersecurity team members followed protocols and have verified no additional data has been compromised, said museum officials.

Officials added they are not aware of the data being misused and/or publicly distributed.

The hackers did not have access to credit card numbers.

Subscribers to CMA e-mails are advised to be vigilant against suspicious e-mails.

