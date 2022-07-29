Erie County’s Farmer Jones Farm Market reopens following fire

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday the Farmer Jones Farm Market opens back up after a fire destroyed their market this past winter.

Their grand re-opening kicks off at 9 a.m., and the market will be open until 3 p.m.

There will be music, chef-led demonstrations, and more.

“When life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” said Bob Jones, co-owner of the farm. There were some really cool old things that belonged to dad and to the family that we lost in the fire but you know, nobody got hurt. The fire department did an amazing job. Those guys came from all the small towns around here, it’s a great sense of community,” said Jones.

It’s still a mystery as to what caused the fire.

The farmer jones farm market is a part of the world-renown The Chef’s Garden family farm in Huron.

“We have an amazing team of folks working with us on the farm. It’s never been about Lee and I,” said Jones. “Our mission is all about growing exceptional vegetables, caring for the land, and to inspire a vegetable-forward future.”

The new building also allows the market to be open on additional days throughout the year.

The market is located at 1517 Scheid Road, Huron, Ohio 44839.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.