Missing Adult Alert issued for 75-year-old who left nursing home against medical advice

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 75-year-old woman who left a Summit County nursing home against medical advice.

According to the alert, Brenda Jo Herring left the facility around 1 p.m. Friday and was picked up by her sister Barbara Wells on Wyant Road in Fairlawn.

Brenda Jo Herring
Brenda Jo Herring(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Herring is diabetic and has dementia, and according to the alert, she does not have her medication.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Herring is described by authorities as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 155 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

She is known to wear glasses and a gold bracelet, authorities said.

Call 911 if you see Brenda Jo Herring or know her location.

